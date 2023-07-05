Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) Shares Decline by -0.28% to Close at $90.15

As of close of business last night, Consolidated Edison Inc.’s stock clocked out at $90.15, down -0.28% from its previous closing price of $90.40. In other words, the price has decreased by $+0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 707013 shares were traded. ED stock price reached its highest trading level at $91.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $89.84.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ED’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.99.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on June 08, 2023, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $88.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Miller Joseph bought 1 shares for $92.95 per share. The transaction valued at 91 led to the insider holds 1,111 shares of the business.

Cawley Timothy bought 25 shares of ED for $2,316 on May 31. The Chairman, President & CEO now owns 19,521 shares after completing the transaction at $93.30 per share. On May 31, another insider, HOGLUND ROBERT N, who serves as the SVP & CFO of the company, bought 25 shares for $93.30 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,315 and bolstered with 44,286 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ED now has a Market Capitalization of 31.33B and an Enterprise Value of 52.84B. As of this moment, Consolidated’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.30 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ED has reached a high of $102.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $78.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 94.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 93.42.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ED traded 1.85M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.56M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 352.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 345.92M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ED as of Jun 14, 2023 were 7.1M with a Short Ratio of 7.10M, compared to 7.7M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.05% and a Short% of Float of 2.76%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.18, ED has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.24. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.52%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.60%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.66. The current Payout Ratio is 45.10% for ED, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 02, 1989 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.39 and a low estimate of $0.47, while EPS last year was $0.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.74, with high estimates of $2.31 and low estimates of $1.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.99 and $4.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.86. EPS for the following year is $5.24, with 16 analysts recommending between $5.44 and $5.12.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $3.29B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.37B to a low estimate of $3.2B. As of the current estimate, Consolidated Edison Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.42B, an estimated decrease of -3.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $4B, a decrease of -3.90% less than the figure of -$3.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.1B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.92B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ED’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.67B, down -4.40% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.33B and the low estimate is $13.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.