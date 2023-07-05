Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Records -2.48% Price decrease in Monday Trading

The closing price of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) was $16.91 for the day, down -2.48% from the previous closing price of $17.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1222838 shares were traded. CRDO stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.67.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CRDO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.10 and its Current Ratio is at 10.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Exane BNP Paribas on February 28, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 30 when TAN LIP BU sold 53,324 shares for $17.70 per share. The transaction valued at 943,824 led to the insider holds 3,981,077 shares of the business.

TAN LIP BU sold 51,820 shares of CRDO for $915,266 on Jun 29. The Director now owns 4,034,401 shares after completing the transaction at $17.66 per share. On Jun 29, another insider, Cheng Chi Fung, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 40,000 shares for $17.58 each. As a result, the insider received 703,392 and left with 280,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRDO now has a Market Capitalization of 2.59B and an Enterprise Value of 2.38B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.94 whereas that against EBITDA is -255.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRDO has reached a high of $19.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.57.

Shares Statistics:

CRDO traded an average of 2.08M shares per day over the past three months and 2.03M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 148.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.14M. Insiders hold about 10.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CRDO as of May 30, 2023 were 7.67M with a Short Ratio of 8.14M, compared to 7.26M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.17% and a Short% of Float of 7.74%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.08 and $0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.05. EPS for the following year is $0.39, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.63 and $0.25.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $34.02M to a low estimate of $33.95M. As of the current estimate, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s year-ago sales were $46.47M, an estimated decrease of -26.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRDO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $191.46M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $184.21M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $187.14M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $184.19M, up 1.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $307.91M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $378M and the low estimate is $263.22M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 64.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.