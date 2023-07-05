Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. (CYT) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CYT) closed at $2.68 up 3.13% from its previous closing price of $2.60. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 952604 shares were traded. CYT stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.7200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6300.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cyteir Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 34.90 and its Current Ratio is at 34.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northland Capital on February 07, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 30 when Novo Holdings A/S sold 200,937 shares for $2.63 per share. The transaction valued at 529,288 led to the insider holds 3,662,636 shares of the business.

Novo Holdings A/S sold 31,978 shares of CYT for $56,687 on Jun 27. The 10% Owner now owns 3,863,573 shares after completing the transaction at $1.77 per share. On Jun 26, another insider, Novo Holdings A/S, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 8,437 shares for $1.79 each. As a result, the insider received 15,106 and left with 3,895,551 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CYT now has a Market Capitalization of 93.70M and an Enterprise Value of -43.41M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CYT has reached a high of $4.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1549, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7908.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CYT has traded an average of 211.61K shares per day and 1.22M over the past ten days. A total of 35.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.35M. Insiders hold about 11.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CYT as of Jun 14, 2023 were 215.19k with a Short Ratio of 0.22M, compared to 204.97k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.61% and a Short% of Float of 1.00%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.29 and a low estimate of -$0.35, while EPS last year was -$0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.28, with high estimates of -$0.24 and low estimates of -$0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.08 and -$1.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.22. EPS for the following year is -$1.21, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.87 and -$1.56.