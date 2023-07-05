D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) closed at $2.14 in the last session, up 2.39% from day before closing price of $2.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4604592 shares were traded. QBTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0200.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at QBTS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on October 19, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Michael Emil sold 29,021 shares for $1.86 per share. The transaction valued at 53,892 led to the insider holds 36,353 shares of the business.

Brydon Victoria sold 15,000 shares of QBTS for $35,850 on Jun 09. The insider now owns 332,800 shares after completing the transaction at $2.39 per share. On Nov 17, another insider, WEST STEVEN M, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $2.55 each. As a result, the insider paid 63,750 and bolstered with 54,021 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QBTS now has a Market Capitalization of 265.79M and an Enterprise Value of 273.02M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 42.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 38.06 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QBTS has reached a high of $13.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2351, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1674.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, QBTS traded on average about 5.07M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.71M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 123.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.08M. Insiders hold about 35.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.80% stake in the company. Shares short for QBTS as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.12M with a Short Ratio of 3.12M, compared to 1.27M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.46% and a Short% of Float of 5.39%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.55 and -$0.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.55. EPS for the following year is -$0.46, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.38 and -$0.54.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.3M. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.3M to a low estimate of $2.3M. As of the current estimate, D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.37M, an estimated increase of 67.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.3M, an increase of 94.80% over than the figure of $67.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.2M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QBTS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.17M, up 67.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.25M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $26.5M and the low estimate is $24M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 110.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.