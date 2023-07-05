DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 685552 shares were traded. DICE stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.35.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DICE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 32.40 and its Current Ratio is at 32.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on May 24, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $38.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 22 when Northpond Ventures GP, LLC sold 2,492,871 shares for $46.50 per share. The transaction valued at 115,918,502 led to the insider holds 166,293 shares of the business.

Jacobsen John R. sold 18,750 shares of DICE for $572,444 on Jun 01. The CSO now owns 147,497 shares after completing the transaction at $30.53 per share. On May 05, another insider, SCHELLER RICHARD H, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 84,097 shares for $38.51 each. As a result, the insider received 3,238,205 and left with 8,427 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DICE now has a Market Capitalization of 2.22B and an Enterprise Value of 1.68B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DICE has reached a high of $46.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.54.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DICE traded on average about 1.41M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.58M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 47.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.10M. Insiders hold about 3.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.20% stake in the company. Shares short for DICE as of Jun 14, 2023 were 8.11M with a Short Ratio of 8.11M, compared to 8.01M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.99% and a Short% of Float of 27.19%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.57 and a low estimate of -$0.79, while EPS last year was -$0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.69, with high estimates of -$0.59 and low estimates of -$0.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.32 and -$2.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.57. EPS for the following year is -$3.41, with 11 analysts recommending between -$2.81 and -$4.18.