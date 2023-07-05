DISH Network Corporation (DISH) stock: EPS estimates for the current quarter

As of close of business last night, DISH Network Corporation’s stock clocked out at $6.75, up 2.43% from its previous closing price of $6.59. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4594737 shares were traded. DISH stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.64.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DISH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 22 when CULLEN THOMAS A sold 25,000 shares for $6.36 per share. The transaction valued at 159,000 led to the insider holds 226,050 shares of the business.

CULLEN THOMAS A sold 25,000 shares of DISH for $163,500 on Jun 21. The EVP, CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT now owns 251,050 shares after completing the transaction at $6.54 per share. On Jun 20, another insider, CULLEN THOMAS A, who serves as the EVP, CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $6.43 each. As a result, the insider received 160,750 and left with 276,050 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DISH now has a Market Capitalization of 3.51B and an Enterprise Value of 25.29B. As of this moment, DISH’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.55 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DISH has reached a high of $20.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.72.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DISH traded 13.02M shares on average per day over the past three months and 11.52M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 531.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 251.08M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.90% stake in the company. Shares short for DISH as of Jun 14, 2023 were 57.13M with a Short Ratio of 57.13M, compared to 55.41M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.73% and a Short% of Float of 27.23%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for DISH, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 27, 2012 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 11, 2012. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 22, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.61 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.49 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.04 and $0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.99. EPS for the following year is $0.22, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.51 and -$2.05.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $3.92B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.05B to a low estimate of $3.82B. As of the current estimate, DISH Network Corporation’s year-ago sales were $4.21B, an estimated decrease of -6.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.87B, a decrease of -6.70% over than the figure of -$6.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.01B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.77B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DISH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.68B, down -6.10% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.25B and the low estimate is $14.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.