Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $89.74 in the prior trading day, Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK) closed at $90.67, up 1.04%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1180970 shares were traded. DUK stock price reached its highest trading level at $90.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $89.48.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DUK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on June 08, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $99.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 13 when Renjel Louis E. sold 1,900 shares for $99.90 per share. The transaction valued at 189,812 led to the insider holds 9,967 shares of the business.

YOUNG STEVEN K sold 415 shares of DUK for $41,849 on Dec 01. The EVP & CCO now owns 111,997 shares after completing the transaction at $100.84 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, Jamil Dhiaa M., who serves as the EVP & Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 900 shares for $95.01 each. As a result, the insider received 85,510 and left with 58,057 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DUK now has a Market Capitalization of 69.16B and an Enterprise Value of 147.69B. As of this moment, Duke’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.17. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.09 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DUK has reached a high of $113.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $83.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 93.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 96.69.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.98M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.5M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 770.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 769.27M. Insiders hold about 0.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DUK as of Jun 14, 2023 were 7.16M with a Short Ratio of 7.16M, compared to 7.98M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.93% and a Short% of Float of 0.93%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, DUK’s forward annual dividend rate was 4.00, compared to 4.02 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.46%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.51%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.09. The current Payout Ratio is 161.20% for DUK, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 15, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 10, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 02, 2012 when the company split stock in a 1:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by different market analysts.

