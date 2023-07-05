El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) Stock Closes up 3.76% on Monday Trading

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LOCO) closed the day trading at $9.10 up 3.76% from the previous closing price of $8.77. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 858258 shares were traded. LOCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.74.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LOCO, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 71.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 22 when Roberts Laurance sold 59,950 shares for $9.57 per share. The transaction valued at 573,722 led to the insider holds 191,747 shares of the business.

Roberts Laurance sold 60,000 shares of LOCO for $577,200 on May 19. The CEO & PRESIDENT now owns 191,747 shares after completing the transaction at $9.62 per share. On Apr 24, another insider, Roberts Laurance, who serves as the CEO & PRESIDENT of the company, sold 60,000 shares for $9.09 each. As a result, the insider received 545,400 and left with 147,243 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LOCO now has a Market Capitalization of 315.94M and an Enterprise Value of 561.23M. As of this moment, El’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.18 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LOCO has reached a high of $13.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.30.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LOCO traded about 490.28K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LOCO traded about 928.33k shares per day. A total of 36.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.70M. Insiders hold about 30.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.70% stake in the company. Shares short for LOCO as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.33M with a Short Ratio of 1.33M, compared to 1.47M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.70% and a Short% of Float of 4.44%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.76 and $0.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.72. EPS for the following year is $0.83, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.91 and $0.77.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $125.22M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $126.24M to a low estimate of $124.7M. As of the current estimate, El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $124.11M, an estimated increase of 0.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $122.88M, an increase of 6.20% over than the figure of $0.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $124.12M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $120.11M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LOCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $484.15M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $478.02M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $482.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $469.96M, up 2.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $503.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $511.61M and the low estimate is $497.02M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.