Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) stock: next quarter consensus estimate of $0.46

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) closed the day trading at $13.51 down -2.10% from the previous closing price of $13.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1228321 shares were traded. EFC stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.43.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EFC, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 12.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 9.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EFC now has a Market Capitalization of 926.83M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EFC has reached a high of $16.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.91.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EFC traded about 758.81K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EFC traded about 810.66k shares per day. A total of 66.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.75M. Insiders hold about 4.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.30% stake in the company. Shares short for EFC as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.76M with a Short Ratio of 4.76M, compared to 3.75k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.09% and a Short% of Float of 8.93%.

Dividends & Splits

EFC’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.80, up from 1.80 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 13.04%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 13.02%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 11.02.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.48 and a low estimate of $0.42, while EPS last year was $0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.49 and low estimates of $0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.93 and $1.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.82. EPS for the following year is $1.85, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.01 and $1.75.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $49.04M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $75.2M to a low estimate of $26.66M. As of the current estimate, Ellington Financial Inc.’s year-ago sales were $36.7M, an estimated increase of 33.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $49.49M, an increase of 35.50% over than the figure of $33.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $74.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $28.41M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EFC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $293.48M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $110.31M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $188.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $140.44M, up 34.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $205.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $298.1M and the low estimate is $127.16M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.