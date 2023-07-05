Entergy Corporation (ETR) Rise 0.79% in Day Trading, Closes at $98.14

The price of Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) closed at $98.14 in the last session, up 0.79% from day before closing price of $97.37. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1603232 shares were traded. ETR stock price reached its highest trading level at $98.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $96.27.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ETR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on June 01, 2023, Downgraded its rating to In-line and sets its target price to $96 from $112 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when RODRIGUEZ DEANNA D. sold 300 shares for $103.96 per share. The transaction valued at 31,188 led to the insider holds 3,269 shares of the business.

HERMAN ALEXIS M sold 213 shares of ETR for $22,114 on Mar 08. The Director now owns 7,388 shares after completing the transaction at $103.82 per share. On Feb 27, another insider, MINOR ANASTASIA, who serves as the “Officer” Under Sec. 16 Rules of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $107.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 268,750 and bolstered with 4,462 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ETR now has a Market Capitalization of 20.59B and an Enterprise Value of 46.21B. As of this moment, Entergy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.33 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ETR has reached a high of $122.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $94.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 102.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 106.67.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ETR traded on average about 1.42M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.37M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 211.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 202.71M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ETR as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.29M with a Short Ratio of 2.29M, compared to 1.84M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.08% and a Short% of Float of 1.23%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ETR is 4.28, which was 4.16 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.27%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.47%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.70.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.99 and a low estimate of $1.28, while EPS last year was $1.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.87, with high estimates of $3.2 and low estimates of $2.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.77 and $6.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.69. EPS for the following year is $7.19, with 17 analysts recommending between $7.23 and $7.12.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.4B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.58B to a low estimate of $3.27B. As of the current estimate, Entergy Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.4B, an estimated increase of 0.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ETR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.76B, up 1.50% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.19B and the low estimate is $13.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.