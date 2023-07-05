EQRx Inc. (EQRX)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, EQRx Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.81, down -2.69% from its previous closing price of $1.86. In other words, the price has decreased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 689849 shares were traded. EQRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8500.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EQRX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 22.60 and its Current Ratio is at 22.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EQRX now has a Market Capitalization of 906.49M and an Enterprise Value of -416.24M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EQRX has reached a high of $6.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7768, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7955.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EQRX traded 2.11M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.15M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 480.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 412.64M. Insiders hold about 10.85% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.10% stake in the company. Shares short for EQRX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 18.03M with a Short Ratio of 18.03M, compared to 18.12M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.70% and a Short% of Float of 4.49%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.65 and -$0.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.66. EPS for the following year is -$0.65, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.62 and -$0.68.