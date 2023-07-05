Examining IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ISEE) closed at $39.48 up 0.36% from its previous closing price of $39.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2407992 shares were traded. ISEE stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.34.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of IVERIC bio Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.50 and its Current Ratio is at 15.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when Westby Keith sold 20,000 shares for $37.87 per share. The transaction valued at 757,400 led to the insider holds 39,652 shares of the business.

Westby Keith sold 20,000 shares of ISEE for $756,200 on May 02. The SVP, Chief Operating Officer now owns 39,652 shares after completing the transaction at $37.81 per share. On May 01, another insider, Carroll David Francis, who serves as the SVP, Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 63,500 shares for $37.04 each. As a result, the insider received 2,352,040 and left with 68,472 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ISEE now has a Market Capitalization of 5.43B and an Enterprise Value of 4.93B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ISEE has reached a high of $39.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.65.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ISEE has traded an average of 4.64M shares per day and 7.34M over the past ten days. A total of 137.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.48M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ISEE as of Jun 14, 2023 were 16.64M with a Short Ratio of 16.64M, compared to 11.85M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.06% and a Short% of Float of 12.13%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.45 and a low estimate of -$0.56, while EPS last year was -$0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.49, with high estimates of -$0.45 and low estimates of -$0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.59 and -$2.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.88. EPS for the following year is -$1.4, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.9 and -$2.28.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $129.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $178.71M and the low estimate is $49.11M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1,144.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.