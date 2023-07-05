Examining Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) closed at $6.24 up 2.30% from its previous closing price of $6.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1897240 shares were traded. KC stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.08.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KC now has a Market Capitalization of 1.44B and an Enterprise Value of 1.00B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.13 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KC has reached a high of $10.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.42.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KC has traded an average of 3.10M shares per day and 2.55M over the past ten days. A total of 236.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.93M. Shares short for KC as of Jun 14, 2023 were 11.4M with a Short Ratio of 11.40M, compared to 11.84M on May 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.69 and -$1.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.81. EPS for the following year is -$0.52, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.38 and -$0.66.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $271.57M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $273.25M to a low estimate of $269.88M. As of the current estimate, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s year-ago sales were $264.9M, an estimated increase of 2.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $297.24M, an increase of 2.40% less than the figure of $2.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $298.07M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $296.41M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.14B, up 1.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.38B and the low estimate is $1.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.