Examining Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) closed at $208.39 down -13.65% from its previous closing price of $241.33. In other words, the price has decreased by $+1.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 998851 shares were traded. LH stock price reached its highest trading level at $210.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $204.74.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 46.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.08. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on December 12, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $250 from $275 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 29 when van der Vaart Sandra D sold 212 shares for $240.00 per share. The transaction valued at 50,880 led to the insider holds 7,605 shares of the business.

Kirchgraber Paul R sold 4,300 shares of LH for $932,707 on May 19. The CEO, Covance Drug Development now owns 12,946 shares after completing the transaction at $216.91 per share. On May 18, another insider, Schroeder Mark S, who serves as the EVP, Pres Diagnostics & COO of the company, sold 1,500 shares for $216.77 each. As a result, the insider received 325,155 and left with 6,687 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LH now has a Market Capitalization of 21.38B and an Enterprise Value of 27.28B. As of this moment, Laboratory’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.85 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LH has reached a high of $263.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $200.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 193.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 197.58.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LH has traded an average of 601.95K shares per day and 763.82k over the past ten days. A total of 88.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 88.35M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.40% stake in the company. Shares short for LH as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.63M with a Short Ratio of 1.63M, compared to 1.61M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.84% and a Short% of Float of 2.45%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for LH is 2.88, from 2.88 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.39%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.22%. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for LH, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 07, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 16, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 12, 2002 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.5 and a low estimate of $3.8, while EPS last year was $4.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.38, with high estimates of $4.6 and low estimates of $4.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $17.2 and $16.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $16.94. EPS for the following year is $18.65, with 13 analysts recommending between $19.27 and $16.08.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.77B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.82B to a low estimate of $3.64B. As of the current estimate, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s year-ago sales were $3.7B, an estimated increase of 2.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.88B, up 2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.31B and the low estimate is $15.72B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.