Fisker Inc. (FSR) Stock Price Peaks at $6.03 During Trading

The closing price of Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) was $5.72 for the day, up 1.42% from the previous closing price of $5.64. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5259231 shares were traded. FSR stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.66.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FSR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 28 when Huhnke Burkhard J. sold 10,280 shares for $5.93 per share. The transaction valued at 60,960 led to the insider holds 25,493 shares of the business.

FIFTHDELTA Ltd sold 1,529,026 shares of FSR for $10,015,120 on Feb 13. The 10% Owner now owns 17,937,500 shares after completing the transaction at $6.55 per share. On Feb 10, another insider, FIFTHDELTA Ltd, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 713,727 shares for $6.93 each. As a result, the insider received 4,946,128 and left with 19,466,526 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FSR now has a Market Capitalization of 1.86B and an Enterprise Value of 1.91B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3625.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.62k whereas that against EBITDA is -3.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FSR has reached a high of $11.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.79.

Shares Statistics:

FSR traded an average of 8.18M shares per day over the past three months and 7M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 320.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 178.87M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.20% stake in the company. Shares short for FSR as of Jun 14, 2023 were 68.49M with a Short Ratio of 68.49M, compared to 67.82M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20.74% and a Short% of Float of 35.30%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.36, while EPS last year was -$0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of -$0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.32 and -$1.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.8. EPS for the following year is -$0.49, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.1 and -$1.03.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $348M to a low estimate of $59M. As of the current estimate, Fisker Inc.’s year-ago sales were $10k, an estimated increase of 1,431,900.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FSR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $342k, up 461,376.61% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.04B and the low estimate is $2.69B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 123.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.