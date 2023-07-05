Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) Stocks Reach New Highs at $0.62 During Trading Session

After finishing at $0.55 in the prior trading day, Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) closed at $0.62, up 12.73%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2048902 shares were traded. VINO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7337 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5500.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VINO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VINO now has a Market Capitalization of 3.63M and an Enterprise Value of 6.49M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.90 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VINO has reached a high of $7.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6594, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4185.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 480.64K shares per day over the past 3-months and 241.14k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 6.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.11M. Insiders hold about 8.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.80% stake in the company. Shares short for VINO as of Jun 14, 2023 were 122.09k with a Short Ratio of 0.12M, compared to 243.95k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.85% and a Short% of Float of 2.00%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.