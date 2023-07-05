Gevo Inc. (GEVO) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2316470 shares were traded. GEVO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5580 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4800.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GEVO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.90 and its Current Ratio is at 15.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on December 14, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.25.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when Bowron Kimberly T sold 3,803 shares for $1.56 per share. The transaction valued at 5,933 led to the insider holds 187,350 shares of the business.

Marsh Andrew sold 13,950 shares of GEVO for $21,519 on Jun 06. The Director now owns 290,419 shares after completing the transaction at $1.54 per share. On Apr 11, another insider, Bloom Paul D, who serves as the CCO & CIO of the company, sold 5,975 shares for $1.25 each. As a result, the insider received 7,469 and left with 512,582 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GEVO now has a Market Capitalization of 360.61M and an Enterprise Value of 55.18M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 67.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.03 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GEVO has reached a high of $3.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3044, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8027.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GEVO traded about 6.16M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GEVO traded about 4.76M shares per day. A total of 237.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 230.16M. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GEVO as of Jun 14, 2023 were 41.92M with a Short Ratio of 41.92M, compared to 43.12M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.67% and a Short% of Float of 23.35%.

Earnings Estimates

