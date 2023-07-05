Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Records 1.73 million Shares Traded, Reaches $13.97 High

After finishing at $13.83 in the prior trading day, Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) closed at $14.01, up 1.30%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1733702 shares were traded. GFI stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.76.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GFI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GFI now has a Market Capitalization of 12.45B and an Enterprise Value of 13.15B. As of this moment, Gold’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.07 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GFI has reached a high of $17.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.74.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.73M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.68M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 891.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 858.33M. Shares short for GFI as of Jun 14, 2023 were 10.59M with a Short Ratio of 10.59M, compared to 11.71M on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, GFI’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.44, compared to 0.41 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.17%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.88%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.21. The current Payout Ratio is 21.10% for GFI, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 20, 2013 when the company split stock in a 1161:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.