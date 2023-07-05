Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) Stock Price Peaks at $7.65 During Trading

The closing price of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) was $7.59 for the day, up 0.53% from the previous closing price of $7.55. In other words, the price has increased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 502047 shares were traded. GOGL stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.52.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GOGL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on September 26, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $10 from $14 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GOGL now has a Market Capitalization of 1.49B and an Enterprise Value of 2.69B. As of this moment, Golden’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.58 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOGL has reached a high of $11.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.79.

Shares Statistics:

GOGL traded an average of 1.45M shares per day over the past three months and 1.2M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 220.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.22M. Insiders hold about 5.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GOGL as of Jun 14, 2023 were 5.04M with a Short Ratio of 5.04M, compared to 4.88M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.52% and a Short% of Float of 4.15%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.25, GOGL has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 16.56%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 16.96%. The current Payout Ratio is 70.30% for GOGL, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 05, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 24, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 31, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.15 and $0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.81. EPS for the following year is $1.26, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.11 and $0.62.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $169M to a low estimate of $141.87M. As of the current estimate, Golden Ocean Group Limited’s year-ago sales were $250.04M, an estimated decrease of -39.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $182.72M, a decrease of -13.50% over than the figure of -$39.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $202M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $160.45M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GOGL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $708M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $579M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $654.54M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $834.91M, down -21.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $759.69M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $921M and the low estimate is $671.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.