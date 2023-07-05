GSK plc (GSK) Stocks Hit Low of $35.29 Before Closing at $35.29

GSK plc (NYSE: GSK) closed the day trading at $35.29 down -0.98% from the previous closing price of $35.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2389307 shares were traded. GSK stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.29.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GSK, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 503.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GSK now has a Market Capitalization of 71.73B and an Enterprise Value of 89.30B. As of this moment, GSK’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.80. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.07 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GSK has reached a high of $44.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.42.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GSK traded about 3.15M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GSK traded about 4.62M shares per day. A total of 2.02B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.99B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.80% stake in the company. Shares short for GSK as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.84M with a Short Ratio of 3.84M, compared to 3.72M on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

GSK’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.39, up from 0.58 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.62%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.90%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.23. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for GSK, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 12, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 17, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 11, 1991 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.84 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.84 and a low estimate of $0.84, while EPS last year was $0.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.05, with high estimates of $1.05 and low estimates of $1.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.76 and $3.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.71. EPS for the following year is $4.01, with 2 analysts recommending between $4.15 and $3.88.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $8.58B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.85B to a low estimate of $8.31B. As of the current estimate, GSK plc’s year-ago sales were $8.7B, an estimated decrease of -1.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.64B, an increase of 16.90% over than the figure of -$1.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.83B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.45B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GSK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $35.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $36.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $36.1B, up 0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $39.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $40.35B and the low estimate is $38.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.