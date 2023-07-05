Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) Records 0.55 million Shares Traded, Reaches $80.40 High

After finishing at $81.10 in the prior trading day, Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) closed at $80.03, down -1.32%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 549125 shares were traded. HSIC stock price reached its highest trading level at $80.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $79.43.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HSIC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 82.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 12 when Brous David B Jr sold 11,157 shares for $74.86 per share. The transaction valued at 835,191 led to the insider holds 68,690 shares of the business.

Siegel Walter sold 5,497 shares of HSIC for $407,163 on Jun 05. The Sr. VP & Chief Legal Officer now owns 35,737 shares after completing the transaction at $74.07 per share. On Jun 02, another insider, BRESLAWSKI JAMES P, who serves as the Vice Chairman, President of the company, sold 24,234 shares for $74.29 each. As a result, the insider received 1,800,453 and left with 201,555 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HSIC now has a Market Capitalization of 10.62B and an Enterprise Value of 12.16B. As of this moment, Henry’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.97 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HSIC has reached a high of $89.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $64.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 77.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 78.11.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 856.37K shares per day over the past 3-months and 855.84k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 131.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 130.47M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.90% stake in the company. Shares short for HSIC as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.16M with a Short Ratio of 3.16M, compared to 3.74M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.41% and a Short% of Float of 2.76%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.34 and a low estimate of $1.14, while EPS last year was $1.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.34, with high estimates of $1.38 and low estimates of $1.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.3 and $5.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.26. EPS for the following year is $5.72, with 13 analysts recommending between $5.88 and $5.58.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $3.13B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.19B to a low estimate of $3.04B. As of the current estimate, Henry Schein Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.03B, an estimated increase of 3.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.21B, an increase of 0.80% less than the figure of $3.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.27B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.16B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HSIC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.65B, up 1.60% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.72B and the low estimate is $13.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.