High and low EPS estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC)’s current quarter

The price of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ: DHC) closed at $2.33 in the last session, up 3.56% from day before closing price of $2.25. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2690026 shares were traded. DHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2300.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DHC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when PORTNOY ADAM D. bought 2,000,000 shares for $3.07 per share. The transaction valued at 6,132,600 led to the insider holds 23,250,019 shares of the business.

PORTNOY ADAM D. bought 1,992,259 shares of DHC for $6,026,783 on Jun 13. The Director now owns 21,250,019 shares after completing the transaction at $3.03 per share. On Jun 12, another insider, PORTNOY ADAM D., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,011,256 shares for $2.87 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,778,540 and bolstered with 19,257,760 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DHC now has a Market Capitalization of 541.93M and an Enterprise Value of 2.96B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.24 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DHC has reached a high of $3.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5300, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1583.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DHC traded on average about 4.26M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.3M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 238.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 236.44M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.30% stake in the company. Shares short for DHC as of May 30, 2023 were 4.63M with a Short Ratio of 4.43M, compared to 4.25M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.93% and a Short% of Float of 2.18%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for DHC is 0.04, which was 0.04 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.78%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.02%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.64.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.86 and -$0.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.86. EPS for the following year is -$0.83, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.83 and -$0.83.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $353.15M. It ranges from a high estimate of $353.15M to a low estimate of $353.15M. As of the current estimate, Diversified Healthcare Trust’s year-ago sales were $313.03M, an estimated increase of 12.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $358.01M, an increase of 10.90% less than the figure of $12.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $358.03M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $358M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.28B, up 10.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.53B and the low estimate is $1.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.