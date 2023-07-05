High and low EPS estimates for Intuit Inc. (INTU)’s current quarter

The price of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) closed at $452.74 in the last session, down -1.19% from day before closing price of $458.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1454518 shares were traded.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at INTU’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 29.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 37.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Atlantic Equities on April 24, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $530.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when Clatterbuck Michelle M sold 706 shares for $418.40 per share. The transaction valued at 295,390 led to the insider holds 1,350 shares of the business.

Chriss James Alexander sold 563 shares of INTU for $235,559 on May 25. The EVP, SBSEG now owns 409 shares after completing the transaction at $418.40 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Burton Eve B, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,539 shares for $412.57 each. As a result, the insider received 1,872,647 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INTU now has a Market Capitalization of 128.32B and an Enterprise Value of 131.25B. As of this moment, Intuit’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 57.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.54. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.33 whereas that against EBITDA is 33.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INTU has reached a high of $490.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $352.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 437.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 414.61.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, INTU traded on average about 1.78M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.37M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 281.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 272.91M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.00% stake in the company. Shares short for INTU as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.37M with a Short Ratio of 3.37M, compared to 3.54M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.20% and a Short% of Float of 1.24%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for INTU is 3.12, which was 3.02 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.66%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.69%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.65. The current Payout Ratio is 36.60% for INTU, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 17, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 06, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 06, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 25 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.86 and a low estimate of $0.69, while EPS last year was $1.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.04, with high estimates of $2.89 and low estimates of $1.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.63 and $14.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14.25. EPS for the following year is $15.86, with 27 analysts recommending between $17.92 and $12.21.

Revenue Estimates

According to 22 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.64B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.72B to a low estimate of $2.5B. As of the current estimate, Intuit Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.41B, an estimated increase of 9.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INTU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.73B, up 12.30% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.41B and the low estimate is $15.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.