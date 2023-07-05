High and low EPS estimates for Wayfair Inc. (W)’s current quarter

The price of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) closed at $68.11 in the last session, up 4.77% from day before closing price of $65.01. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2381530 shares were traded. W stock price reached its highest trading level at $68.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $65.57.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at W’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Oblak Steve sold 1,923 shares for $54.19 per share. The transaction valued at 104,207 led to the insider holds 221,662 shares of the business.

Netzer Thomas sold 10,000 shares of W for $522,200 on Jun 07. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 86,919 shares after completing the transaction at $52.22 per share. On Jun 02, another insider, Schaferkordt Anke, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 11 shares for $44.40 each. As a result, the insider received 488 and left with 9,965 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, W now has a Market Capitalization of 7.30B and an Enterprise Value of 10.26B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.85 whereas that against EBITDA is -10.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, W has reached a high of $76.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.51.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, W traded on average about 5.43M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.51M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 110.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.78M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 118.60% stake in the company. Shares short for W as of Jun 14, 2023 were 24.7M with a Short Ratio of 24.70M, compared to 24.04M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 22.00% and a Short% of Float of 47.05%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 28 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$1.37, while EPS last year was -$1.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.77, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$1.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.18 and -$4.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.18. EPS for the following year is -$1.68, with 30 analysts recommending between $0.18 and -$3.41.

Revenue Estimates

According to 29 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.08B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.33B to a low estimate of $2.98B. As of the current estimate, Wayfair Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.28B, an estimated decrease of -6.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 29 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.87B, an increase of 1.10% over than the figure of -$6.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.07B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.59B.

A total of 33 analysts have provided revenue estimates for W’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.22B, down -2.70% from the average estimate. Based on 33 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.88B and the low estimate is $11.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.