HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) stock: next quarter consensus estimate of -$0.29

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) closed the day trading at $4.98 up 7.56% from the previous closing price of $4.63. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1616994 shares were traded. HIVE stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.69.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HIVE, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.44. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HIVE now has a Market Capitalization of 392.29M and an Enterprise Value of 415.11M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.90 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HIVE has reached a high of $7.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.03.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HIVE traded about 1.23M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HIVE traded about 2.41M shares per day. A total of 107.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.50M. Insiders hold about 0.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.24% stake in the company. Shares short for HIVE as of Jun 14, 2023 were 5.1M with a Short Ratio of 5.10M, compared to 5.03M on May 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.29, with high estimates of -$0.29 and low estimates of -$0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.18 and -$1.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.68. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $21.75M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $22.9M to a low estimate of $20.6M. As of the current estimate, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $44.2M, an estimated decrease of -50.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $23.55M, a decrease of -17.70% over than the figure of -$50.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $24M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $23.1M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HIVE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $99.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $95.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $97.45M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $106.32M, down -8.30% from the average estimate.