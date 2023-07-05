Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) stock: EPS estimates from a range of analysts

The closing price of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) was $40.62 for the day, up 0.99% from the previous closing price of $40.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1055632 shares were traded. HRL stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.94.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HRL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 36.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 144.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when Ourada Mark J sold 9,200 shares for $41.00 per share. The transaction valued at 377,200 led to the insider holds 20,684 shares of the business.

Coffey Mark A sold 31,400 shares of HRL for $1,271,700 on Jun 08. The GROUP VICE PRESIDENT now owns 55,133 shares after completing the transaction at $40.50 per share. On Jun 08, another insider, Myers Kevin L, who serves as the SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT of the company, sold 5,200 shares for $40.51 each. As a result, the insider received 210,668 and left with 36,190 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HRL now has a Market Capitalization of 21.97B and an Enterprise Value of 24.68B. As of this moment, Hormel’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.01 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HRL has reached a high of $51.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.47.

Shares Statistics:

HRL traded an average of 2.27M shares per day over the past three months and 1.74M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 546.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 287.16M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.40% stake in the company. Shares short for HRL as of Jun 14, 2023 were 11.23M with a Short Ratio of 11.23M, compared to 12.15M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.06% and a Short% of Float of 3.89%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.07, HRL has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.10. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.66%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.70%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.03. The current Payout Ratio is 61.70% for HRL, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 09, 2016 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.44 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was $0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.53, with high estimates of $0.56 and low estimates of $0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.77 and $1.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.74. EPS for the following year is $1.89, with 10 analysts recommending between $1.95 and $1.8.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.19B to a low estimate of $2.97B. As of the current estimate, Hormel Foods Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.03B, an estimated increase of 1.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.45B, an increase of 5.00% over than the figure of $1.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.56B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.39B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HRL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.55B, down -0.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.12B and the low estimate is $12.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.