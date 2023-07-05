HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC) Stocks Hit Low of $0.3900 Before Closing at $0.41

In the latest session, HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUBC) closed at $0.41 down -12.81% from its previous closing price of $0.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0649 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2573214 shares were traded. HUBC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3900.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HUBC now has a Market Capitalization of 46.22M and an Enterprise Value of 55.06M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.24 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HUBC has reached a high of $23.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6393, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.0367.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HUBC has traded an average of 1.88M shares per day and 1.24M over the past ten days. A total of 102.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.66M. Insiders hold about 37.83% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.68% stake in the company. Shares short for HUBC as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.33M with a Short Ratio of 1.33M, compared to 1.31M on May 14, 2023.