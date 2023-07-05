I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV).

As of close of business last night, VBI Vaccines Inc.’s stock clocked out at $2.68, down -18.55% from its previous closing price of $3.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.6500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2199746 shares were traded. VBIV stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8999 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5100.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VBIV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on November 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $2 from $5 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 06 when PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC sold 4,251,563 shares for $0.11 per share. The transaction valued at 467,672 led to the insider holds 41,440,729 shares of the business.

PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC sold 1,832,563 shares of VBIV for $238,233 on Apr 05. The 10% Owner now owns 45,691,816 shares after completing the transaction at $0.13 per share. On Apr 04, another insider, PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 4,810,623 shares for $0.16 each. As a result, the insider received 769,700 and left with 47,524,379 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VBIV now has a Market Capitalization of 28.32M and an Enterprise Value of 40.30M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 27.97 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VBIV has reached a high of $40.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7498, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.2509.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VBIV traded 595.27K shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.26M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 8.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.82M. Insiders hold about 0.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.40% stake in the company. Shares short for VBIV as of Jun 14, 2023 were 481.27k with a Short Ratio of 0.48M, compared to 563.96k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.59% and a Short% of Float of 7.24%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$2.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$2.16 and a low estimate of -$2.16, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.79, with high estimates of -$1.79 and low estimates of -$1.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$6.73 and -$6.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.73. EPS for the following year is -$2.53, with 1 analysts recommending between -$2.53 and -$2.53.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $930k. It ranges from a high estimate of $930k to a low estimate of $930k. As of the current estimate, VBI Vaccines Inc.’s year-ago sales were $346k, an estimated increase of 168.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.85M, an increase of 483.60% over than the figure of $168.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.21M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VBIV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.09M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.09M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.09M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.08M, up 278.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.02M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.8M and the low estimate is $12.24M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 242.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.