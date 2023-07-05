In What Direction Will SoundHound AI Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock Goes From Here?

The price of SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) closed at $4.53 in the last session, down -0.44% from day before closing price of $4.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8327413 shares were traded. SOUN stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.7484 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.4200.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SOUN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 29 when STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY sold 10,000 shares for $5.00 per share. The transaction valued at 50,000 led to the insider holds 810,125 shares of the business.

STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY sold 10,000 shares of SOUN for $45,000 on Jun 26. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 820,125 shares after completing the transaction at $4.50 per share. On Jun 21, another insider, MOHAJER KEYVAN, who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 32,522 shares for $3.66 each. As a result, the insider received 119,060 and left with 850,379 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SOUN now has a Market Capitalization of 986.96M and an Enterprise Value of 1.00B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 30.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 29.96 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SOUN has reached a high of $5.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0420, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5234.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SOUN traded on average about 15.40M shares per day over the past 3-months and 27.13M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 205.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 156.38M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SOUN as of Jun 14, 2023 were 10.13M with a Short Ratio of 10.13M, compared to 13.91M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.66% and a Short% of Float of 7.25%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.38 and -$0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.39. EPS for the following year is -$0.2, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.14 and -$0.24.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $8.06M. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.4M to a low estimate of $7.68M. As of the current estimate, SoundHound AI Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.15M, an estimated increase of 31.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.96M, an increase of 15.90% less than the figure of $31.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $12.2M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SOUN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $46.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $43.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $45.34M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.13M, up 45.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $82.22M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $93.01M and the low estimate is $73.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 81.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.