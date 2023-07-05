Incyte Corporation (INCY) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $62.54

As of close of business last night, Incyte Corporation’s stock clocked out at $62.54, up 0.47% from its previous closing price of $62.25. In other words, the price has increased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 543049 shares were traded. INCY stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $61.82.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of INCY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 31 when Pasquale Maria E sold 802 shares for $84.06 per share. The transaction valued at 67,416 led to the insider holds 68,524 shares of the business.

Pasquale Maria E sold 60,024 shares of INCY for $5,086,569 on Jan 30. The EVP & General Counsel now owns 68,524 shares after completing the transaction at $84.74 per share. On Jan 26, another insider, Iyengar Vijay K, who serves as the EVP, GMAPPS of the company, sold 7,000 shares for $85.00 each. As a result, the insider received 595,000 and left with 42,835 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INCY now has a Market Capitalization of 13.88B and an Enterprise Value of 10.81B. As of this moment, Incyte’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 43.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.11 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INCY has reached a high of $86.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $60.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 64.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 73.43.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that INCY traded 2.04M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.23M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 222.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 218.93M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.50% stake in the company. Shares short for INCY as of Jun 14, 2023 were 6.38M with a Short Ratio of 6.38M, compared to 7.01M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.86% and a Short% of Float of 3.43%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.84 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.23 and a low estimate of $0.58, while EPS last year was $1.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1, with high estimates of $1.17 and low estimates of $0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.06 and $2.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.37. EPS for the following year is $4.7, with 13 analysts recommending between $6.18 and $3.67.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 14 analysts expect revenue to total $912.59M. It ranges from a high estimate of $950.5M to a low estimate of $883M. As of the current estimate, Incyte Corporation’s year-ago sales were $911.4M, an estimated increase of 0.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $963.5M, an increase of 14.30% over than the figure of $0.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $923.62M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INCY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.39B, up 9.30% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.48B and the low estimate is $3.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.