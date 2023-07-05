Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT)’s quick and current ratios

The price of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT) closed at $3.57 in the last session, up 8.18% from day before closing price of $3.30. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 999247 shares were traded.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ILPT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 04 when JONES LISA HARRIS sold 19,659 shares for $2.00 per share. The transaction valued at 39,332 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Morea Joseph sold 17,500 shares of ILPT for $36,293 on May 03. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $2.07 per share. On Apr 27, another insider, Donley Brian E., who serves as the CFO and Treasurer of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $2.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,000 and bolstered with 9,340 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ILPT now has a Market Capitalization of 216.37M and an Enterprise Value of 4.42B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.36 whereas that against EBITDA is 25.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ILPT has reached a high of $14.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1944, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6286.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ILPT traded on average about 1.67M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.97M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 65.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.54M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ILPT as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.17M with a Short Ratio of 3.17M, compared to 2.45M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.84% and a Short% of Float of 7.24%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ILPT is 0.04, which was 0.04 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.21%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.41%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.90.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.45 and a low estimate of -$0.45, while EPS last year was -$2.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.43, with high estimates of -$0.43 and low estimates of -$0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.69 and -$1.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.69. EPS for the following year is -$1.58, with 1 analysts recommending between -$1.58 and -$1.58.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $109.43M. It ranges from a high estimate of $110M to a low estimate of $108.99M. As of the current estimate, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s year-ago sales were $107.22M, an estimated increase of 2.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $109.82M, an increase of 3.80% over than the figure of $2.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $110.32M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $109.23M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ILPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $441.33M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $437.94M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $439.76M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $388.15M, up 13.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $445.34M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $450M and the low estimate is $436.19M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.