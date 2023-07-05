Investing in AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In other words, the price has increased by $+0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2674576 shares were traded. ABBV stock price reached its highest trading level at $135.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $133.15.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ABBV, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 35.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.72. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 25 when Sorg Elaine K. sold 6,130 shares for $165.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,011,450 led to the insider holds 35,330 shares of the business.

Sorg Elaine K. sold 7,499 shares of ABBV for $1,212,338 on Apr 17. The SVP, US COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS now owns 35,330 shares after completing the transaction at $161.67 per share. On Apr 03, another insider, Sorg Elaine K., who serves as the SVP, US COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS of the company, sold 15,002 shares for $160.03 each. As a result, the insider received 2,400,770 and left with 42,829 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ABBV now has a Market Capitalization of 237.70B and an Enterprise Value of 293.07B. As of this moment, AbbVie’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 17.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.17 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABBV has reached a high of $168.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $130.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 142.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 150.34.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ABBV traded about 5.73M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ABBV traded about 6.05M shares per day. A total of 1.77B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.76B. Insiders hold about 0.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ABBV as of Jun 14, 2023 were 11.31M with a Short Ratio of 11.31M, compared to 11.97M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.64% and a Short% of Float of 0.64%.

Dividends & Splits

ABBV’s forward annual dividend rate is 5.92, up from 5.78 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.29%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.39%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.46.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.93 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.99 and a low estimate of $2.86, while EPS last year was $3.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.82, with high estimates of $3.1 and low estimates of $2.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.28 and $10.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.97. EPS for the following year is $11.07, with 25 analysts recommending between $12.35 and $9.58.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $13.51B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $13.67B to a low estimate of $13.35B. As of the current estimate, AbbVie Inc.’s year-ago sales were $14.58B, an estimated decrease of -7.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.36B, a decrease of -10.30% less than the figure of -$7.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $13.65B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.08B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABBV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $54.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $52.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $52.68B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $58.05B, down -9.30% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $52.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $55.16B and the low estimate is $49.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.