It’s a good day to be an ASP Isotopes Inc. (ASPI) shareholder

The closing price of ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPI) was $0.62 for the day, up 8.93% from the previous closing price of $0.57. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0510 from its previous closing price. On the day, 538632 shares were traded. ASPI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6675 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5800.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ASPI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 29 when Moore Duncan bought 100,000 shares for $0.50 per share. The transaction valued at 49,990 led to the insider holds 550,000 shares of the business.

Moore Duncan bought 20,000 shares of ASPI for $6,230 on May 18. The Director now owns 450,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.31 per share. On May 10, another insider, Moore Duncan, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $0.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,000 and bolstered with 430,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASPI now has a Market Capitalization of 21.31M and an Enterprise Value of 17.01M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASPI has reached a high of $3.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4703, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2535.

Shares Statistics:

ASPI traded an average of 417.99K shares per day over the past three months and 263.94k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 29.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.60M. Insiders hold about 21.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.13% stake in the company. Shares short for ASPI as of Jun 14, 2023 were 110.44k with a Short Ratio of 0.11M, compared to 203 on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.30% and a Short% of Float of 0.47%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.