It’s a good day to be an Yext Inc. (YEXT) shareholder

The closing price of Yext Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) was $11.29 for the day, down -0.18% from the previous closing price of $11.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 822065 shares were traded. YEXT stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.14.

Ratios:

Our analysis of YEXT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 64.44. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on June 28, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 27 when Distelburger Brian sold 45,625 shares for $6.13 per share. The transaction valued at 279,595 led to the insider holds 3,070,805 shares of the business.

Distelburger Brian sold 22,800 shares of YEXT for $139,844 on Dec 23. The Director now owns 3,116,430 shares after completing the transaction at $6.13 per share. On Dec 20, another insider, Shin Ho, who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $6.41 each. As a result, the insider received 128,276 and left with 84,471 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, YEXT now has a Market Capitalization of 1.40B and an Enterprise Value of 1.30B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.24 whereas that against EBITDA is -114.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YEXT has reached a high of $14.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.39.

Shares Statistics:

YEXT traded an average of 1.91M shares per day over the past three months and 1.94M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 123.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.80M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.00% stake in the company. Shares short for YEXT as of Jun 14, 2023 were 6.05M with a Short Ratio of 6.05M, compared to 4.18M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.88% and a Short% of Float of 5.69%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm's stock currently is rated by NextDecade Corporation analysts.

