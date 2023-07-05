It’s an appealing income play to consider Blink Charging Co. (BLNK)

As of close of business last night, Blink Charging Co.’s stock clocked out at $6.14, up 2.50% from its previous closing price of $5.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1757149 shares were traded. BLNK stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.01.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BLNK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on March 28, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 29 when FARKAS MICHAEL D sold 60,000 shares for $5.84 per share. The transaction valued at 350,220 led to the insider holds 3,372,616 shares of the business.

FARKAS MICHAEL D sold 50,000 shares of BLNK for $275,200 on Jun 28. The Dir. Former Chairman & CEO now owns 3,432,616 shares after completing the transaction at $5.50 per share. On Jun 27, another insider, FARKAS MICHAEL D, who serves as the Dir. Former Chairman & CEO of the company, sold 36,000 shares for $5.39 each. As a result, the insider received 194,148 and left with 3,420,616 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BLNK now has a Market Capitalization of 371.61M and an Enterprise Value of 274.82M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.76 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLNK has reached a high of $26.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.92.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BLNK traded 2.07M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.32M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 56.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.25M. Insiders hold about 5.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BLNK as of Jun 14, 2023 were 14.65M with a Short Ratio of 14.65M, compared to 14.18M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 23.55% and a Short% of Float of 27.26%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.36 and a low estimate of -$0.54, while EPS last year was -$0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.47, with high estimates of -$0.35 and low estimates of -$0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.62 and -$2.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.93. EPS for the following year is -$1.55, with 8 analysts recommending between -$1.23 and -$1.81.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $23.91M. It ranges from a high estimate of $25.1M to a low estimate of $22.2M. As of the current estimate, Blink Charging Co.’s year-ago sales were $11.49M, an estimated increase of 108.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $26.64M, an increase of 73.20% less than the figure of $108.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $27.79M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $25M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLNK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $107.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $100M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $103.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $61.14M, up 68.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $152.38M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $172.9M and the low estimate is $131.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 47.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.