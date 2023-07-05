Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) Stocks Experience Steady increase to Close at $10.33

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) closed the day trading at $10.33 up 0.67% from the previous closing price of $10.26. In other words, the price has increased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 15275374 shares were traded. JOBY stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.14.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of JOBY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 33.40 and its Current Ratio is at 33.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on June 09, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 30 when Papadopoulos Didier sold 57,873 shares for $10.44 per share. The transaction valued at 604,302 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Bevirt JoeBen sold 1,153,394 shares of JOBY for $12,322,780 on Jun 29. The CEO and Chief Architect now owns 58,361,827 shares after completing the transaction at $10.68 per share. On Jun 29, another insider, Simi Bonny W, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 77,856 shares for $11.26 each. As a result, the insider received 876,659 and left with 113,246 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JOBY now has a Market Capitalization of 6.95B and an Enterprise Value of 6.00B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JOBY has reached a high of $11.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.59.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, JOBY traded about 7.18M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, JOBY traded about 22.77M shares per day. A total of 605.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 360.83M. Insiders hold about 41.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.40% stake in the company. Shares short for JOBY as of Jun 14, 2023 were 45.05M with a Short Ratio of 45.05M, compared to 37.28M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.68% and a Short% of Float of 12.39%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.56 and -$0.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.64. EPS for the following year is -$0.64, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.46 and -$0.91.