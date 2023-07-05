Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs JNJ

After finishing at $165.52 in the prior trading day, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) closed at $163.22, down -1.39%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4033551 shares were traded. JNJ stock price reached its highest trading level at $164.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $162.96.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of JNJ by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 96.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 12 when Wengel Kathryn E sold 12,465 shares for $160.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,994,400 led to the insider holds 65,934 shares of the business.

Swanson James D. sold 1,062 shares of JNJ for $164,199 on Mar 06. The insider now owns 9,215 shares after completing the transaction at $154.66 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, Wolk Joseph J, who serves as the Exec VP, CFO of the company, sold 14,781 shares for $179.60 each. As a result, the insider received 2,654,661 and left with 35,812 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JNJ now has a Market Capitalization of 430.14B and an Enterprise Value of 458.44B. As of this moment, Johnson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.76 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JNJ has reached a high of $181.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $150.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 160.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 165.22.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.90M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.5M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 2.61B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.60B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.80% stake in the company. Shares short for JNJ as of May 30, 2023 were 14.77M with a Short Ratio of 14.35M, compared to 12.74M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.57% and a Short% of Float of 0.57%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, JNJ’s forward annual dividend rate was 4.52, compared to 4.76 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.73%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.88%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.61. The current Payout Ratio is 93.20% for JNJ, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 05, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 21, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 12, 2001 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 17 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.7 and a low estimate of $2.56, while EPS last year was $2.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.72, with high estimates of $2.82 and low estimates of $2.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.75 and $10.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.66. EPS for the following year is $11, with 21 analysts recommending between $11.48 and $10.7.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $24.67B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $25.22B to a low estimate of $24.35B. As of the current estimate, Johnson & Johnson’s year-ago sales were $24.02B, an estimated increase of 2.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $24.8B, an increase of 4.30% over than the figure of $2.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $25.19B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $24.51B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JNJ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $99.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $97.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $98.95B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $94.94B, up 4.20% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $101.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $103.77B and the low estimate is $99.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.