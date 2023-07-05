Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE: KVUE) closed at $25.90 in the last session, down -1.97% from day before closing price of $26.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7558590 shares were traded. KVUE stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.80.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KVUE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, HSBC Securities on June 01, 2023, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $27.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when ALLISON RICHARD E JR bought 20,000 shares for $26.26 per share. The transaction valued at 525,232 led to the insider holds 20,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KVUE now has a Market Capitalization of 50.59B and an Enterprise Value of 56.69B. As of this moment, Kenvue’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 26.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.73 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KVUE has reached a high of $27.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.06.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KVUE traded on average about 5.49M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.91M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.91B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.87B. Shares short for KVUE as of Jun 14, 2023 were 5.55M with a Short Ratio of 5.55M, compared to 2.83M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.29% and a Short% of Float of 2.79%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.26 and $1.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.22. EPS for the following year is $1.29, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.29 and $1.27.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.46B and the low estimate is $16.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.