Knightscope Inc. (KSCP)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) was $0.60 for the day, up 13.02% from the previous closing price of $0.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0638 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1739255 shares were traded. KSCP stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6098 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5323.

Ratios:

Our analysis of KSCP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when Lehnhardt Aaron J sold 238,000 shares for $0.41 per share. The transaction valued at 98,603 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KSCP now has a Market Capitalization of 31.40M and an Enterprise Value of 70.72M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.32 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KSCP has reached a high of $3.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4935, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4921.

Shares Statistics:

KSCP traded an average of 1.95M shares per day over the past three months and 6.47M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 59.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.50M. Insiders hold about 6.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.10% stake in the company. Shares short for KSCP as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.71M with a Short Ratio of 1.71M, compared to 2.2M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.89% and a Short% of Float of 3.50%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.38 and -$0.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.38. EPS for the following year is -$0.31, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.31 and -$0.31.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18M and the low estimate is $18M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 45.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.