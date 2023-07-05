Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) expected to report EPS of $1.05 for the current quarter

In the latest session, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW) closed at $114.62 down -0.29% from its previous closing price of $114.95. In other words, the price has decreased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 673375 shares were traded. LW stock price reached its highest trading level at $115.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $113.56.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when Miller Sharon L. sold 4,350 shares for $115.00 per share. The transaction valued at 500,250 led to the insider holds 49,859 shares of the business.

Jones Gregory W sold 1,000 shares of LW for $97,493 on Jan 12. The VP AND CONTROLLER now owns 6,384 shares after completing the transaction at $97.49 per share. On Jan 09, another insider, Smith Michael Jared, who serves as the SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT of the company, sold 11,934 shares for $98.90 each. As a result, the insider received 1,180,273 and left with 74,351 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LW now has a Market Capitalization of 16.75B and an Enterprise Value of 19.32B. As of this moment, Lamb’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.06. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 23.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.02 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LW has reached a high of $116.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $70.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 112.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 97.27.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LW has traded an average of 1.28M shares per day and 1.19M over the past ten days. A total of 144.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 139.58M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.50% stake in the company. Shares short for LW as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.99M with a Short Ratio of 2.99M, compared to 2.5M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.05% and a Short% of Float of 2.31%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for LW is 1.12, from 1.01 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.88%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.99%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.22.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.15 and a low estimate of $0.99, while EPS last year was $0.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.14, with high estimates of $1.31 and low estimates of $1.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.61 and $4.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.49. EPS for the following year is $4.97, with 8 analysts recommending between $5.25 and $4.62.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.66B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.7B to a low estimate of $1.61B. As of the current estimate, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.15B, an estimated increase of 44.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.64B, an increase of 45.60% over than the figure of $44.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.7B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.61B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.1B, up 30.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.23B and the low estimate is $6.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.