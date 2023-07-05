Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $14.50

As of close of business last night, Levi Strauss & Co.’s stock clocked out at $14.50, up 0.49% from its previous closing price of $14.43. In other words, the price has increased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1876185 shares were traded. LEVI stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.33.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LEVI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on January 23, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $17 from $19 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when JAFFE SETH sold 2,938 shares for $13.45 per share. The transaction valued at 39,516 led to the insider holds 173,732 shares of the business.

Stirling Lisa sold 5,017 shares of LEVI for $90,507 on Jan 31. The Global Controller now owns 28,485 shares after completing the transaction at $18.04 per share. On Dec 30, another insider, JAFFE SETH, who serves as the EVP & General Counsel of the company, sold 11,442 shares for $15.47 each. As a result, the insider received 177,008 and left with 147,888 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LEVI now has a Market Capitalization of 5.72B and an Enterprise Value of 7.63B. As of this moment, Levi’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.22 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LEVI has reached a high of $20.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.76.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LEVI traded 2.50M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.8M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 395.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.89M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.50% stake in the company. Shares short for LEVI as of Jun 14, 2023 were 11.26M with a Short Ratio of 11.26M, compared to 9.04M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.84% and a Short% of Float of 12.01%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.46, LEVI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.19%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.31%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.52 and low estimates of $0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.38 and $1.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.29. EPS for the following year is $1.45, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.6 and $1.34.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $1.34B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.35B to a low estimate of $1.32B. As of the current estimate, Levi Strauss & Co.’s year-ago sales were $1.47B, an estimated decrease of -9.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.6B, an increase of 0.10% over than the figure of -$9.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.65B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.57B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LEVI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.17B, up 2.60% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.85B and the low estimate is $6.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.