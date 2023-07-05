LifeMD Inc. (LFMD)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, LifeMD Inc.’s stock clocked out at $4.65, up 6.90% from its previous closing price of $4.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.4400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 643078 shares were traded. LFMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.8000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.3700.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LFMD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on July 03, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Alvarez Nicholas P bought 10,712 shares for $2.92 per share. The transaction valued at 31,279 led to the insider holds 180,000 shares of the business.

Velge Bertrand bought 3,945 shares of LFMD for $11,580 on Jun 14. The Director now owns 212,310 shares after completing the transaction at $2.94 per share. On Jun 13, another insider, Velge Bertrand, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 44,365 shares for $2.64 each. As a result, the insider paid 116,933 and bolstered with 208,365 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LFMD now has a Market Capitalization of 140.99M and an Enterprise Value of 150.62M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.22 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LFMD has reached a high of $4.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4170, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0911.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LFMD traded 166.95K shares on average per day over the past three months and 478.06k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 31.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.45M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.50% stake in the company. Shares short for LFMD as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.98M with a Short Ratio of 1.98M, compared to 1.99M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.12% and a Short% of Float of 7.55%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.33 and -$0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.35. EPS for the following year is -$0.03, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.19 and -$0.25.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $35.22M. It ranges from a high estimate of $35.5M to a low estimate of $35.06M. As of the current estimate, LifeMD Inc.’s year-ago sales were $30.46M, an estimated increase of 15.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $37.03M, an increase of 16.30% over than the figure of $15.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $37.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $36.79M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LFMD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $145.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $143.79M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $144.47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $119.03M, up 21.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $169.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $170M and the low estimate is $169M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.