Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) stock: comparing current and last year EPS estimates

The closing price of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) was $1.51 for the day, up 5.59% from the previous closing price of $1.43. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4906464 shares were traded. LU stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4700.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LU’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.09. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Bernstein on June 08, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.50.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LU now has a Market Capitalization of 6.83B. As of this moment, Lufax’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LU has reached a high of $6.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5608, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0511.

Shares Statistics:

LU traded an average of 9.74M shares per day over the past three months and 7.65M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.28B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.19B. Insiders hold about 4.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.60% stake in the company. Shares short for LU as of Jun 14, 2023 were 20M with a Short Ratio of 20.00M, compared to 26.67M on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.52, LU has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.10. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 106.08%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 14.57%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.34 and $0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.27. EPS for the following year is $0.47, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.58 and $0.41.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.55B to a low estimate of $1.29B. As of the current estimate, Lufax Holding Ltd’s year-ago sales were $2.28B, an estimated decrease of -37.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.43B, down -29.60% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.43B and the low estimate is $5.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.