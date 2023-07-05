Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) Stocks Hit Low of $2.1600 Before Closing at $2.25

In the latest session, Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) closed at $2.25 down -0.44% from its previous closing price of $2.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7353817 shares were traded. LUMN stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2750 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1600.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Lumen Technologies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 29 when CLONTZ STEVEN T bought 5,000 shares for $5.34 per share. The transaction valued at 26,700 led to the insider holds 340,029 shares of the business.

CLONTZ STEVEN T bought 5,000 shares of LUMN for $31,550 on Nov 11. The Director now owns 335,029 shares after completing the transaction at $6.31 per share. On Nov 08, another insider, Bejar Martha Helena, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 12,500 shares for $6.36 each. As a result, the insider paid 79,500 and bolstered with 101,430 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LUMN now has a Market Capitalization of 2.27B and an Enterprise Value of 21.34B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.29 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LUMN has reached a high of $11.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1598, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.3696.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LUMN has traded an average of 23.56M shares per day and 30.12M over the past ten days. A total of 1.00B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 990.03M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LUMN as of Jun 14, 2023 were 138.99M with a Short Ratio of 138.99M, compared to 138.39M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.84% and a Short% of Float of 15.78%.

Dividends & Splits

The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 11.50.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of -$1.76, while EPS last year was $0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.46 and $0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.34. EPS for the following year is $0.21, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.54 and -$0.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.67B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.71B to a low estimate of $3.47B. As of the current estimate, Lumen Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.61B, an estimated decrease of -20.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.62B, a decrease of -17.90% over than the figure of -$20.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.68B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.37B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LUMN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.48B, down -16.40% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.29B and the low estimate is $13.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.