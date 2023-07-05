Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) Stocks Reach New Highs at $12.69 During Trading Session

After finishing at $12.21 in the prior trading day, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) closed at $12.69, up 3.93%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1180861 shares were traded. MLCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.41.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MLCO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MLCO now has a Market Capitalization of 4.89B and an Enterprise Value of 11.73B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.37 whereas that against EBITDA is -157.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MLCO has reached a high of $14.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.81.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.00M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.46M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 441.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 147.74M. Insiders hold about 33.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MLCO as of Jun 14, 2023 were 7.5M with a Short Ratio of 7.50M, compared to 7.34M on May 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.64 and -$0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.04. EPS for the following year is $0.86, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.63 and $0.44.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $876.13M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $948.13M to a low estimate of $804.14M. As of the current estimate, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s year-ago sales were $296.11M, an estimated increase of 195.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $950.09M, an increase of 221.10% over than the figure of $195.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.04B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $860.87M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MLCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.35B, up 185.50% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.11B and the low estimate is $3.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.