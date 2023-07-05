Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) Shares Decline by -0.57% to Close at $57.11

As of close of business last night, Monster Beverage Corporation’s stock clocked out at $57.11, down -0.57% from its previous closing price of $57.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2650836 shares were traded. MNST stock price reached its highest trading level at $57.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.49.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MNST’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 53.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on June 08, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $60.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 22 when VIDERGAUZ MARK sold 4,000 shares for $59.75 per share. The transaction valued at 239,000 led to the insider holds 89,270 shares of the business.

KELLY THOMAS J sold 93,192 shares of MNST for $5,536,537 on May 12. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 60,056 shares after completing the transaction at $59.41 per share. On May 11, another insider, VIDERGAUZ MARK, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,000 shares for $59.13 each. As a result, the insider received 236,520 and left with 93,270 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MNST now has a Market Capitalization of 60.12B and an Enterprise Value of 57.07B. As of this moment, Monster’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 31.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.79 whereas that against EBITDA is 32.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MNST has reached a high of $60.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 57.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.70.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MNST traded 4.21M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.94M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.04B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 744.76M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.00% stake in the company. Shares short for MNST as of Jun 14, 2023 were 9.9M with a Short Ratio of 9.90M, compared to 10.86M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.95% and a Short% of Float of 1.50%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 17 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.41 and a low estimate of $0.36, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.4, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.62 and $1.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.54. EPS for the following year is $1.79, with 21 analysts recommending between $1.95 and $1.67.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 15 analysts expect revenue to total $1.86B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.94B to a low estimate of $1.82B. As of the current estimate, Monster Beverage Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.66B, an estimated increase of 12.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.85B, an increase of 12.10% less than the figure of $12.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.92B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.78B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MNST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.31B, up 13.10% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.29B and the low estimate is $7.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.