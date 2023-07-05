NIKE Inc. (NKE)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

In the latest session, NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE) closed at $109.25 down -1.01% from its previous closing price of $110.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5732827 shares were traded. NKE stock price reached its highest trading level at $111.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $109.11.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of NIKE Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Robert W. Baird on July 03, 2023, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $130 from $138 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 05 when Friend Matthew sold 9,210 shares for $107.50 per share. The transaction valued at 990,075 led to the insider holds 41,771 shares of the business.

PARKER MARK G sold 110,000 shares of NKE for $13,294,600 on May 12. The EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN now owns 1,355,871 shares after completing the transaction at $120.86 per share. On Apr 17, another insider, Nielsen Johanna, who serves as the VP: CORP CONTROLLER of the company, sold 282 shares for $126.03 each. As a result, the insider received 35,540 and left with 3,518 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NKE now has a Market Capitalization of 169.64B and an Enterprise Value of 171.11B. As of this moment, NIKE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.34 whereas that against EBITDA is 28.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NKE has reached a high of $131.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $82.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 114.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 112.55.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NKE has traded an average of 7.48M shares per day and 9.79M over the past ten days. A total of 1.54B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.22B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NKE as of Jun 14, 2023 were 19.39M with a Short Ratio of 19.39M, compared to 14.57M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.26% and a Short% of Float of 2.03%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for NKE is 1.36, from 1.29 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.17%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.20%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.94. The current Payout Ratio is 34.00% for NKE, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 04, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 01, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 23, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 23 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.82 and a low estimate of $0.69, while EPS last year was $0.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.97, with high estimates of $1.11 and low estimates of $0.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.27 and $3.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.79. EPS for the following year is $4.43, with 34 analysts recommending between $5 and $3.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 22 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $13B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $13.2B to a low estimate of $12.86B. As of the current estimate, NIKE Inc.’s year-ago sales were $12.69B, an estimated increase of 2.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 35 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NKE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $54.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $52.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $53.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $51.22B, up 5.30% from the average estimate. Based on 33 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $58.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $60.02B and the low estimate is $56.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.