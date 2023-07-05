Novartis AG (NVS) Decline -1.80% in Day Trading, Closes at $99.09

The price of Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) closed at $99.09 in the last session, down -1.80% from day before closing price of $100.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1110515 shares were traded. NVS stock price reached its highest trading level at $99.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $98.54.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NVS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 37.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NVS now has a Market Capitalization of 209.87B and an Enterprise Value of 226.82B. As of this moment, Novartis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.52. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.34 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVS has reached a high of $105.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $74.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 100.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 89.76.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NVS traded on average about 1.92M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.36M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 2.11B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.10B. Insiders hold about 9.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.50% stake in the company. Shares short for NVS as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.13M with a Short Ratio of 4.13M, compared to 4.28M on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for NVS is 3.50, which was 3.46 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.43%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.52%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.56. The current Payout Ratio is 101.70% for NVS, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 19, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 08, 2019 when the company split stock in a 1116:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.7 and a low estimate of $1.52, while EPS last year was $1.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.71, with high estimates of $1.78 and low estimates of $1.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.5 and $6.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.76. EPS for the following year is $7.33, with 17 analysts recommending between $8.4 and $6.9.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $12.94B. It ranges from a high estimate of $13.29B to a low estimate of $12.51B. As of the current estimate, Novartis AG’s year-ago sales were $12.78B, an estimated increase of 1.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.07B, an increase of 4.20% over than the figure of $1.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $13.53B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $12.75B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $54.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $50.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $53.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $50.55B, up 5.40% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $55.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $57.99B and the low estimate is $52.86B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.