Okta Inc. (OKTA)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of Okta Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) closed at $69.40 in the last session, up 0.07% from day before closing price of $69.35. In other words, the price has increased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1396575 shares were traded. OKTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $70.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $68.67.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OKTA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 64.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on June 01, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $85 from $95 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when McKinnon Todd sold 6,897 shares for $75.60 per share. The transaction valued at 521,410 led to the insider holds 28,111 shares of the business.

Tighe Brett sold 4,380 shares of OKTA for $331,126 on Jun 16. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 48,516 shares after completing the transaction at $75.60 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, Schwartz Larissa, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 1,958 shares for $75.60 each. As a result, the insider received 148,024 and left with 20,522 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OKTA now has a Market Capitalization of 11.26B and an Enterprise Value of 10.85B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.53 whereas that against EBITDA is -19.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OKTA has reached a high of $110.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $44.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 75.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 68.88.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OKTA traded on average about 2.61M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.17M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 161.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 151.76M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.50% stake in the company. Shares short for OKTA as of Jun 14, 2023 were 6.02M with a Short Ratio of 6.02M, compared to 5.05M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.71% and a Short% of Float of 3.90%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 37 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.97 and $0.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.91. EPS for the following year is $1.27, with 38 analysts recommending between $1.93 and $0.97.

Revenue Estimates

According to 36 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $534.54M. It ranges from a high estimate of $544.87M to a low estimate of $533.06M. As of the current estimate, Okta Inc.’s year-ago sales were $451.81M, an estimated increase of 18.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 41 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OKTA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.86B, up 17.60% from the average estimate. Based on 41 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.89B and the low estimate is $2.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.