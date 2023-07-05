Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Stocks Experience Steady increase to Close at $1.52

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) closed the day trading at $1.52 up 8.57% from the previous closing price of $1.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2487302 shares were traded. PGY stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4100.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PGY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on April 26, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PGY now has a Market Capitalization of 987.48M and an Enterprise Value of 1.01B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.44 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PGY has reached a high of $34.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0663, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2481.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PGY traded about 2.54M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PGY traded about 3.99M shares per day. A total of 711.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 392.74M. Insiders hold about 26.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.20% stake in the company. Shares short for PGY as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.89M with a Short Ratio of 2.89M, compared to 3.43M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.41% and a Short% of Float of 1.00%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.15 and -$0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.18. EPS for the following year is $0, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.11 and -$0.08.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PGY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $822.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $791.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $804.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $748.93M, up 7.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.16B and the low estimate is $915.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.